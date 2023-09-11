West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Receives Letter Wishing Good Luck From Governor Ahead Of Her Foreign Tour

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File

Kolkata: On one side the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose didnt want to divulge much about his 'midnight action' of last Saturday where he had signed two confidential letter and sent it to both state and central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she got a letter from Governor where he had wished her luck for her foreign tour.

Asked that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had said the Chief Minister to disclose the letter sent by the Governor to which Mamata said that she will not reveal personal letter.

Meanwhile, earlier this day, during a programme at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that those who have receiver the letters will speak on them. "Confidential things should remain confidential. Those got the letters will speak. As far the state is concerned it can be discussed after the Chief Minister returns. I don't want that she carries any extra baggage during her tour," said Bose.

On hearing that State Education Minister Bratya Basu had compared him with 'vampire'. Bose replied, "I dont want to comment on junior appointee. I will speak with my constitutional colleague which is the Chief Minister of the state."

Reacting to the comments of the Governor, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Governor should respect an elected minister.

