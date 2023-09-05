West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Governor Bose Over University Matters; Threatens to Stage Dharna Outside Raj Bhavan

Mamata Banerjee (Left) CV Ananda Bose (Right) | Wikipedia

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday, expressing her dissatisfaction with his interference in university matters. She warned that if he continues to meddle and if any university follows his directives, she will consider withholding funds. She challenged the governor, saying, "Let me see how he pays the professors."

Banerjee didn't hold back in her criticism of the governor, alleging that he obstructs progress in every aspect of governance. She noted that he hasn't returned any bills passed in the Assembly and threatened to stage a protest in front of Raj Bhavan if he continues to obstruct their work. She emphasized her commitment to safeguarding the education system, pointing out that the state government also funds Raj Bhavan, and she questioned the governor's non-Bengali background, despite his surname being Bose. She remarked that while he aspired to learn Bengali, it was not a simple task.

Furthermore, Mamata commented on the controversy surrounding a G20 dinner invitation that referred to the country as 'President of Bharat.' She asserted that the world recognizes the country as India and questioned the need for such a change. She clarified that while the country's name is Bharat in Hindi, it is referred to as India in English, citing examples such as "Constitution of India" in English and "Bharat ka Samvidhan" in Hindi during a Teachers Day program she attended.