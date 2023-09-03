West Bengal News: Tussle Between Government And Governor CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose |

A new tussle started between the West Bengal state government and governor CV Ananda Bose after a new notification from chancellor's office stated that the faculty and non- faculty staff members of all state universities are answerable first to the chancellor and then to the vice chancellor.

According to sources, the notification also mentioned that any instruction from the state higher education department or state government will be valid if the vice chancellor clears it.

Incidentally, Bose is the chancellor of the universities and on September 1, through a notification it was said that the governor will also be the vice chancellor of those universities which does not have vice chancellor at the present moment.

"Whatever is done is being done abiding the UGC act and the Constitution. I temporarily took the charge of vice chancellor of those universities that doesnt have vice chancellor for the sake of the students. As students had to loose jobs due to lack of certificates," said Bose.

It may be recalled that a couple of days back West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without naming the governor said, "A parallel line of administration is being created. We are elected government."

Even on Sunday the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership slammed the development.

Educationist Pabitra Sarkar said, "The fund that UGC sends are not sufficient. The universities has to be supported by the state government's as well. The Governor despite being such educated I don't know what he is trying to do."

