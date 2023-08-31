Bengal Global Business Summit: CM Mamata Banerjee May Visit Spain, Dubai In September

Bengal Global Business Summit: CM Mamata Likely To Visit Spain & Dubai Mid-September | ANI Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Spain and Dubai in mid-September to attract investment for the Bengal Global Business Summit.

According to sources in the state secretariat Nabanna, the chief minister is likely to start her tour on September 12 and is likely to return back to Bengal on September 23.

CM Banerjee likely to meet with business tycoons and investors

"During the foreign trip, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet business tycoons and investors. The central government has given nod to the Chief Minister for her tour," said the sources.

It is pertinent to mention that CM Banerjee in her recent rallies had shown concern about the migrant workers and have urged them to stay back in the state assuring of huge employment opportunities in the state in the upcoming days.

It can be recalled that in 2021 the central government did not give affirmative nod to CM Banerjee to visit Rome to attend a World Peace Conference.

Read Also Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Amitabh Bachchan & Family In Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)