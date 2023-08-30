Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Amitabh Bachchan & Family In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flew down to Mumbai and visited Amitabh Bachchan's residence on Wednesday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She tied a rakhi to Big B and was seen spending time with the Bachchan family
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya, and other members of the family were seen greeting Mamata with open arms
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Later, the entire family also stepped outside to see her off
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Banerjee came out of Jalsa and interacted with the media
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She called Amitabh Bachchan the "Bharat Ratan of India" and shared that she tied a rakhi around his wrist
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She also mentioned that she has invited the megastar for the upcoming festival of Durgotsav
