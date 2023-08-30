Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Amitabh Bachchan & Family In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flew down to Mumbai and visited Amitabh Bachchan's residence on Wednesday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She tied a rakhi to Big B and was seen spending time with the Bachchan family

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya, and other members of the family were seen greeting Mamata with open arms

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Later, the entire family also stepped outside to see her off

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Banerjee came out of Jalsa and interacted with the media

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She called Amitabh Bachchan the "Bharat Ratan of India" and shared that she tied a rakhi around his wrist

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She also mentioned that she has invited the megastar for the upcoming festival of Durgotsav

