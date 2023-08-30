Inside Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan's Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023
Speak about a festival and the Pataudis make sure to celebrate it in style!
Two generations of the Pataudi household came together to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday
While sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba tied rakhis to Saif Ali Khan, actress Sara Ali Khan was seen celebrating it with Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh
The boys twinned in black and white for the festival
Kareena shared a beautiful picture of herself with Saif, Sara and Ibrahim and wrote, "Family Ties..."
Sara was spotted being the elder sister that she is and enjoying every bit of the festival
Thanks For Reading!