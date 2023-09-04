'As Good As IPL': Sourav Ganguly Enjoys Premier League Fixture Between Arsenal And Manchester United With His Family

Sourav Ganguly enjoying Premier League fixture with his family. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is undoubtedly a massive football fan and was shared a social media post of him joining an English Premier League fixture with his family. Ganguly feels watching football in England has been a remarkable experience and compared the same to watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in India.

Ganguly had watched the high-profile game between Arsenal and Manchester United held at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Ganguly, fondly known as 'Dada', took to his official Instagram handle and posted pictures of his family enjoying the fixture.

The 51-year-old wrote the caption as below:

"Watching my favourite sport is such a remarkable experience all the time .. the atmosphere of football in this country is electric .. as good as IPL .. great game of football today .. Arsenal vs Man U .. 3-1 to arsenal."

Marcus Rashford the only goal-scorer for Manchester United as Arsenal win 3-1:

The 27th of the high-voltage fixture saw Marcus Rashford score a goal to give the Manchester United an early lead; however, Martin Odegaard came up with the equalizer in the 28th minute to make it 1-1 in half time.

Declan Rice put Arsenal ahead with a goal in stoppage time, followed by Gabriel Jesus coming up with another to fashion a comprehensive 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told reporters after the game that they don't want to keep relying on magic moments for the win.

"The margins that we have in the later stages of the games are not big enough. That's something that we have to improve because you notice a lot of anxiety and you have to wait for a magic moment at the end. We don't want to rely on that."

It's worth noting that Rice, who came from West Ham United for a club record 105 million pounds, scored his first goal for Arsenal in this match.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)