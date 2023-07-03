Inside Sourav Ganguly's Mansion In Kolkata: From Hosting Sachin Tendulkar & Aamir Khan To Massive Fleet Of Cars

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

Sourav Ganguly has a private mansion located on the Biren Roy Road in Behala, Kolkata.

(Credits: Bollywood shaadis)

Sourav Ganguly has a lavish living room in his house where he watches cricket with his family.

(Credits: Bollywood Shaadis)

The dining room in Sourav Ganguly's mansion is very cozy and a perfect fit for family time.

(Credits: Bollywood Shaadis)

Sourav Ganguly had also hosted his long-standing teammate Sachin Tendulkar in his house.

(Credits: Bollywood shaadis)

Aamir Khan (L) being hosted by Sourav Ganguly (R) in his mansion.

(Credits: Screengrab)

Sourav Ganguly's mansion has a separate room dedicated to his on-field memories. Fans would certainly feel nostalgic looking at these.

(Credits: Bollywood shaadis)

Sourav Ganguly revisits one of his pictures during his younger days.

(Credits: Bollywood shaadis)

The sprawling garden at Sourav Ganguly's mansion is one of the serene things anyone would have seen.

(Credits: Bollywood shaadis)

Sourav Ganguly's mansion also has an amazing balcony for anyone to hang out with.

(Credits: Bollywood shaadis)

This room reportedly happens to be Sourav Ganguly's favourite spot as he drinks his morning chai in here.

(Credits: Bollywood shaadis)

The ultra-luxurious guest room in Sourav Ganguly's mansion would make it a heavenly spot for any visitor.

(Credits: Bollywood shaadis)

Sourav Ganguly with his Audi SUV Q4 among his massive collection of cars.

