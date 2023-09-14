 Watch: Mamata Banerjee Jogs In Saree, Slippers With Entourage In Park In Spain’s Madrid
The Chief Minister is on a 12-day tour to Spain and Dubai to seek investment for West Bengal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Photo courtesy: Instagram

On a “refreshing morning” in Spain’s Madrid, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen jogging in a park in a saree and slippers, wearing a smartwatch on her wrist. She was accompanied by her entourage.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mamata wrote, “Refreshing morning. A nice jog can energize you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!" She was jogging alongside members of her entourage in a park in Madrid.

Mamata is known to workout everyday. In another video, Mamata was seen playing a tune on a box-shaped musical instrument installed in a park in Madrid. Posting the video on Instagram she said, "Music is forever; Music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die."

Earlier in 2019, Mamata was seen jogging in the hills of Darjeeling. As per news reports, the chief minister ran for 10-kilometers with her team members. 

As per news reports, Mamata will meet the President of La Liga, a popular Spanish Football League on Thursday. Founded in 1929, La Liga is one of the most popular football teams in the world. 

The Chief Minister is on a 12-day tour to Spain and Dubai to seek investment for West Bengal.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leaves For 12-Day Tour To Spain & Dubai To Seek Investments For State
