Watch: Olympic Champ Gianmarco Tamberi Jumps Over Neeraj Chopra's Javelin In Fun Training Session

World champion Neeraj Chopra is in no mood to slow down and has already set his sights on the Zurich Diamond League where he will be expected to win another gold to add to his tally of top medals for India.

Chopra won the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest four days ago and is now focussing on finishing on top in Switzerland, where he will be in action on Thursday.

While training for the javelin event, Chopra had some fun with Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi and posted a video of the same on his social media account.

The Olympic champions got together for a short clip in which Tamberi jumped over Chopra Javelin's with the Indian standing in his throwing stance.

Tamberi comfortably leapt over Chopra's javelin before the latter finished his throw.

"Always time for some fun in training. All set for #ZurichDL with my friend @gianmarcotamberi. Let’s support each other tonight!" Chopra captioned his post on Instagram.

Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra event details

Chopra will be part of a 10-man star-studded men's javelin throw field where he will look to keep his unbeaten streak going.

The 25-year-old has won two Diamond League's this season in Doha (May 5) and Lausanne (June 30) before adding the world championship gold to his tally on August 28.

Chopra will be up against familiar rivals in Zurich like Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, Julian Weber of Germany and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in action and he would be looking to redeem himself after failing to qualify for the final round at the World Championships.

Sreeshankar's event will take place at 11.54pm (IST) while Chopra will be in action at around 12.12 am (Sept 1).

