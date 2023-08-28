How Much Prize Money Did Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem Get For Their Achievements In World Athletics Championship?

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem have undoubtedly made their respective countries proud at the World Athletics Championship by winning gold and silver medals, respectively. As a result, the Indo-Pak pair has received whopping prize money for their efforts and achievements, with fans over social media already worshipping them as demi gods.

Chopra, who became the first athlete to win a gold medal at World Athletics Championships with a magnificent throw of 88.17 meters, received a cash prize of $70000 (nearly ₹58 lakh). However, it's worth noting that it wasn't smooth sailing for Chopra as he fouled in his first attempt before registering a distance of 88.17 meters in his very next attempt.

In addition to his recent success, Chopra has the distinction of becoming the second Indian to hold the Olympic and World Championships titles simultaneously, after the renowned shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Arshad Nadeem registers the second-best throw after Neeraj Chopra in the marquee event:

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wasn't too far behind in the competition, recording a distance of 87.82 meters, which is also now his personal best. The 26-year-old clinched the silver medal, standing next to his Indian counterpart, and received a prize money of $35,000 (₹29 lakh). Following the event, Chopra made a brilliant gesture and invited Nadeem to click a photo with him.

25-year-old Neeraj Chopra addressed his triumph and spoke to the press, saying:

"I want to thank the people of India for staying up late. This medal is for all of India. I'm Olympic champion now I'm world champion. Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world."

His family back home was also brimming with pride.