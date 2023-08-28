 WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's Heartwarming Gesture For His Pakistan Counterpart Arshad Nadeem After Winning Gold Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Neeraj Chopra's Heartwarming Gesture For His Pakistan Counterpart Arshad Nadeem After Winning Gold Goes Viral

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's Heartwarming Gesture For His Pakistan Counterpart Arshad Nadeem After Winning Gold Goes Viral

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra called his Pakistan counterpart Arshad Nadeem for a picture after clinching gold at World Athletics Championship

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Neeraj Chopra came up with a heart-warming gesture. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Renowned Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra won the hearts of the millions with his humble gesture for his Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem as he called him for a picture. The incident occurred after Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian to clinch gold at the World Athletics Championship with an impressive javelin throw of 88.17m.

Read Also
'Talented Neeraj Chopra Exemplifies Excellence': PM Modi, Indian Army Congratulate Athlete For...
article-image

25-year-old Chopra dominated the competition from his second throw remained in the lead until the end, beating Nadeem and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch to create history at the World Athletic Championships. While Chopra sealed the gold for himself, Nadeem wasn't too far behind as he secured silver with his personal best throw of 87.82 meters. Meanwhile, Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze.

Read Also
'There Is No Rivalry With Neeraj Chopra', Says Pakistan Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem
article-image

Neeraj Chopra now holds both Olympic and World Championship title:

In addition to his recent success, Chopra has the distinction of becoming the second Indian to hold the Olympic and World Championships titles simultaneously, after the renowned shooter Abhinav Bindra. He shares this uncommon honour with renowned javelin throwers Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway and Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic.

Chopra has also emerged victorious in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and multiple Diamond League Meeting championships. He won the Asian Championships in 2017 after winning the junior world championship in 2016.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's Heartwarming Gesture For His Pakistan Counterpart Arshad Nadeem After Winning...

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's Heartwarming Gesture For His Pakistan Counterpart Arshad Nadeem After Winning...

'It Won't Be Easy For India': Wasim Akram On Men In Blue's Chances In Asia Cup 2023 (WATCH)

'It Won't Be Easy For India': Wasim Akram On Men In Blue's Chances In Asia Cup 2023 (WATCH)

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Pips Pakistan's Ashraf Nadeem To Clinch India's First-Ever Gold In World...

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Pips Pakistan's Ashraf Nadeem To Clinch India's First-Ever Gold In World...

'This Isn't Right': USA Athlete Stunned By India's Performance In 4x400m Relay At World Athletics...

'This Isn't Right': USA Athlete Stunned By India's Performance In 4x400m Relay At World Athletics...

'I Was Panicking, Family & Friends Calmed Me': Shreyas Iyer Shares Journey From Injury To India...

'I Was Panicking, Family & Friends Calmed Me': Shreyas Iyer Shares Journey From Injury To India...