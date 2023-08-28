'Talented Neeraj Chopra Exemplifies Excellence': PM Modi, Indian Army Congratulate Athlete For Winning Gold At World Athletics Championship 2023

Neeraj Chopra wins gold at World Athletics Championship 2023 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army congratulated athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning a historic gold in men's javelin at the World Athletics Championship 2023. Neeraj created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships.

"The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships," posted PM Modi on Twitter.

"#NeerajChopra makes us #Proud again!! #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging #GoldMedal in Men's #Javelin at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters," the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Neeraj Chopra does it again! 88.17 Meters. The golden boy of Indian athletics wins the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. With this, Neeraj Chopra becomes 1st athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The entire nation is proud of your achievements and this moment will be remembered forever in Indian sporting history," said Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur on X.

Neeraj Chopra, who has also won and is the only Indian to have claimed a gold in track and field event at Olympics, scripted history in the early hours of Monday (August 28), by winning India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships. He had won a silver medal at the event last year.

