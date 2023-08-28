 'Talented Neeraj Chopra Exemplifies Excellence': PM Modi, Indian Army Congratulate Athlete For Winning Gold At World Athletics Championship 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Talented Neeraj Chopra Exemplifies Excellence': PM Modi, Indian Army Congratulate Athlete For Winning Gold At World Athletics Championship 2023

'Talented Neeraj Chopra Exemplifies Excellence': PM Modi, Indian Army Congratulate Athlete For Winning Gold At World Athletics Championship 2023

Neeraj Chopra scripted history in the early hours of Monday (August 28), by winning India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 07:48 AM IST
article-image
Neeraj Chopra wins gold at World Athletics Championship 2023 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army congratulated athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning a historic gold in men's javelin at the World Athletics Championship 2023. Neeraj created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships.

"The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships," posted PM Modi on Twitter.

"#NeerajChopra makes us #Proud again!! #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging #GoldMedal in Men's #Javelin at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters," the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Neeraj Chopra does it again! 88.17 Meters. The golden boy of Indian athletics wins the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. With this, Neeraj Chopra becomes 1st athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The entire nation is proud of your achievements and this moment will be remembered forever in Indian sporting history," said Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur on X.

Neeraj Chopra, who has also won and is the only Indian to have claimed a gold in track and field event at Olympics, scripted history in the early hours of Monday (August 28), by winning India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships. He had won a silver medal at the event last year.

Read Also
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Pips Pakistan's Ashraf Nadeem To Clinch India's First-Ever Gold In World...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It Won't Be Easy For India': Wasim Akram On Men In Blue's Chances In Asia Cup 2023 (WATCH)

'It Won't Be Easy For India': Wasim Akram On Men In Blue's Chances In Asia Cup 2023 (WATCH)

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Pips Pakistan's Ashraf Nadeem To Clinch India's First-Ever Gold In World...

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Pips Pakistan's Ashraf Nadeem To Clinch India's First-Ever Gold In World...

'This Isn't Right': USA Athlete Stunned By India's Performance In 4x400m Relay At World Athletics...

'This Isn't Right': USA Athlete Stunned By India's Performance In 4x400m Relay At World Athletics...

'I Was Panicking, Family & Friends Calmed Me': Shreyas Iyer Shares Journey From Injury To India...

'I Was Panicking, Family & Friends Calmed Me': Shreyas Iyer Shares Journey From Injury To India...

World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian Track & Field At A Take Off Point Thanks To Neeraj Chopra

World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian Track & Field At A Take Off Point Thanks To Neeraj Chopra