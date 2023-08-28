 'Want To Thank The People Of India For Staying Up Late': Neeraj Chopra After Creating History At World Athletics Championship
HomeSports'Want To Thank The People Of India For Staying Up Late': Neeraj Chopra After Creating History At World Athletics Championship

'Want To Thank The People Of India For Staying Up Late': Neeraj Chopra After Creating History At World Athletics Championship

Neeraj Chopra registered an impressive throw of 88.17 meters

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Neeraj Chopra. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the World Athletics Championships taking place in Budapest and Indian fans waiting until late night to witness history, Neeraj Chopra dedicated his gold to them. The 25-year-old track and field athlete thanked the Indian fans for sacrificing their sleep to see their first-ever champion on the World Athletics Championship stage.

It's worth noting that the event started at 11:45 pm and stretched on until 1 am in the midnight.

Speaking to the press after clinching gold with a sensational throw of 88.17 meters, Neeraj stated:

"I want to thank the people of India for staying up late. This medal is for all of India. I'm Olympic champion now I'm world champion. Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world."

Neeraj's father Satish Kumar reportedly had strutted his shoulders with pride at his son's achievements and spoke to India Today:

"I was confident, he was confident too. Both of them came up with a superb effort. If you look at it, all the javelin throwers share a very good rapport. They don't think about their nationalities, they support each other. They always look to improve their performances. Even in the past, both of them (Arshad and Neeraj), this is a very proud moment for Asia."

Neeraj Chopra fouled in his first attempt before recording a throw of 88.17 in his second:

Chopra's path to victory that day was not without difficulties. The young Indian prodigy, who had fouled his first try, threw the javelin 88.17 metres on his second attempt, setting a record that stood for the duration of the championship. Chopra persevered despite a few struggles and worries over a past groyne injury, displaying his undying resolve and fortitude.

Chopra also became the first Asian athlete to win a gold in the World Athletics Championships.

