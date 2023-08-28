 'Even If That Pakistani Had Won...': Neeraj Chopra's Mother Gives Classy Reply On Son's Rivalry With Arshad Nadeem (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Even If That Pakistani Had Won...': Neeraj Chopra's Mother Gives Classy Reply On Son's Rivalry With Arshad Nadeem (WATCH)

'Even If That Pakistani Had Won...': Neeraj Chopra's Mother Gives Classy Reply On Son's Rivalry With Arshad Nadeem (WATCH)

Neeraj Chopra faced some tough competition once again from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem throughout the javelin event at the World Athletics Championships.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra made history on Sunday as he became the first athlete from the country to become world champion in javelin.

Chopra added another prestigious gold medal to his already-illustrious cabinet after finishing on top at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The 25-year-old Olympic champion became world champion with his season's best throw of 88.17m in the final round.

But Chopra faced some tough competition once again from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem throughout the competition.

Read Also
Hard Work, Humility And Training: The Reason Behind Neeraj Chopra's Unprecedented Success
article-image

Nadeem in fact, managed a better throw than Neeraj in the qualifying round with a 90m throw but couldn't replicate that performance in the final and settled for a silver medal.

Talking about the competition between Neeraj and Nadeem, the Indian Army man's mother Saroj Devi said win or lose, the family back home in Panipat would have celebrated either way.

"Look, Everyone has come to Play in the field. One or the other will definitely win, So there is No question of Pakistan or Haryana.

"And it is a matter of great happiness. Even if that Pakistani had won, there would've been great happiness," Saroj Devi said after a reporter asked how she feels about Neeraj defeating a Pakistani athlete to win gold.

Read Also
Neeraj Chopra Displays Class Act After Refusing Hungarian Lady For Autograph On Indian Flag
article-image

"The almighty has fulfilled his desires. He has brought laurels to the country by winning the Gold Medal. We will celebrate after he comes back..."

The world championship medal was the only gold missing in Neeraj's career so far. He now holds the title of Olympic champion, world champion and Asian champion after his exploits in the javelin circuit.

Read Also
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Pips Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem To Clinch India's First-Ever Gold In World...
article-image
Read Also
How Much Prize Money Did Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem Get For Their Achievements In World...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Even If That Pakistani Had Won...': Neeraj Chopra's Mother Gives Classy Reply On Son's Rivalry With...

'Even If That Pakistani Had Won...': Neeraj Chopra's Mother Gives Classy Reply On Son's Rivalry With...

'We Are Bound To Make Mistakes...': Rohit Sharma On Indian Team Selection For ODI World Cup 2023

'We Are Bound To Make Mistakes...': Rohit Sharma On Indian Team Selection For ODI World Cup 2023

'My Legacy Will Be For People To Judge': Rohit Sharma On His 16-Year Journey In Indian Cricket

'My Legacy Will Be For People To Judge': Rohit Sharma On His 16-Year Journey In Indian Cricket

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Selectors Likely To Announce Team India Squad On THIS Date

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Selectors Likely To Announce Team India Squad On THIS Date

Rishabh Pant Visits India's Training Camp In Alur To Wish Team Good Luck Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Rishabh Pant Visits India's Training Camp In Alur To Wish Team Good Luck Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023