Neeraj Chopra Displays Class Act After Refusing Hungarian Lady For Autograph On Indian Flag

Neeraj Chopra gives an autograph to the Hungarian lady on her sleeves. | (Credits: Twitter)

With his historic Gold medal win at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday, Neeraj Chopra made headlines worldwide. With Gold medals from several sporting competitions, the 25-year-old completed his Javelin cabinet. On the night of the final, the track and field athlete was asked for an autograph by a Hungarian lady and his gesture was priceless.

Chopra undoubtedly takes pride in tri-colour; hence, he refused to sign on the flag. He immediately uttered the words, 'Waha nahi kar sakta'. Nevertheless, the Indian ace did not disappoint, as he instead gave an autograph on her sleeves.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When he won Silver in the event last year and then won the Diamond League finals, the Olympic Champion missed adding the final piece to his storied cabinet. Chopra was declared the World Champion after his 88.17m throw proved to be too much for the other 11 competitors in the final.

Read Also How Much Prize Money Did Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem Get For Their Achievements In World...

"This medal is for all of India" - Neeraj Chopra

After the unforgettable win, thanks to his impressive distance of 88.17 meters, Neeraj thanked the fans for staying up late to see him clinch gold. The 25-year-old told the Press:

"I want to thank the people of India for staying up late. This medal is for all of India. I'm Olympic champion now I'm world champion. Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world."

It's worth noting that Neeraj Chopra is also the first gold medalist in the World Athletics Championships.