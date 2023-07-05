 WATCH: Just Stop Oil Protesters Stop Play At Wimbledon 2023, Invade Court During Dimitrov vs Shimabukuro
WATCH: Just Stop Oil Protesters Stop Play At Wimbledon 2023, Invade Court During Dimitrov vs Shimabukuro

Play was suspended on Court 18 as two protesters invaded the court and threw orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces.

Updated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Just Stop Oil protesters have once again surfaced in London and interrupted play during the Wimbledon 2023 first-round match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.

One of the protesters even sat in the middle of the court wearing an Just Stop Oil t-shirt. They were both removed from the court by security officials.

21st seed Dimitrov, who won the first set 6-1, was leading 1-0 in the second when the protesters stopped play.

Videos of the incident are going viral on social media.

This is the second big sporting event the Just Stop Oil protesters have interrupted after the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London earlier this month.

Three protesters broke the security cordon and invaded the field, spraying orange power paint. They were stopped by David Warner, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, who picked up one of the protesters and dropped him off the field.

Security officials apprehended the remaining two. This happened after the first over of the match on Day 1 of the Test match.

Who Are Just Stop Oil?

The Just Stop Oil activist group was founded in December 2021.

JSO wants the United Kingdom and other governments to end all new oil and gas exploration and has promised not to let up in its high-profile protests until it does so.

It is a coalition of different groups inspired by organisers from Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion. It has disrupted some of the most high-profile events in the past through their protests.

