Emotional! WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Shares Story About Daughter Jade Hart’s Triumph Over Breast Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart has revealed one of the most meaningful victories of his life one that didn’t happen inside the wrestling ring. The wrestling legend took to social media to share the deeply personal news that his daughter, Jade Hart, has successfully overcome breast cancer after a difficult battle. Hart shared the update on Instagram, expressing heartfelt pride in his daughter’s strength and courage throughout her health journey.

He wrote, “I’m so immensely proud and joyful that my daughter Jade has triumphantly battled breast cancer with a courage and strength that will always define her.As a cancer survivor myself, I can’t begin to express how grateful I am, that my beautiful daughter Jade has won her fight. She proved that faith and love can beat anything when one’s heart is full. I am so proud beyond words.”

Bret Hart's decorated in-ring career

While Bret Hart has been celebrated for his technical prowess and storytelling as one of wrestling’s all-time greats, this latest chapter reveals a different kind of heroism that of a father witnessing his daughter overcome a life-threatening illness.

Hart, a father of four from his first marriage to Julie Smadu Jade, Alexandra, Dallas, and Blade has long been admired for his legacy in professional wrestling.

He retired from in-ring competition in October 2000 and has since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame three times: once in 2006 for his solo career, again in 2019 with Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart as The Hart Foundation, and most recently in 2025 for his iconic WrestleMania 13 Submission Match with Stone Cold Steve Austin, honored under the inaugural "Immortal Moments" category.