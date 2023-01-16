Virat Kohli can add another 26 hundreds if... : Sunil Gavaskar on Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 tons

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar feels Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international hundreds can be matched only by former India captain Virat Kohli if he plays for another 5-6 years.

Kohli is currently the second on the list of most international centuries with 74 and needs another 26 to equal Tendulkar's unbelievable record.

"In case he plays, 5 or 6 years, he will get to the 100. There's no doubt about it. His average is about 6-6 hundreds a year. So if that happens, then surely he can add another 26 hundreds in the next 5-6 years, if he plays till 40," Gavaskar told India Today.

Kohli scored two hundreds in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati and Trivandrum. He top-scored in the series with 283 runs at an average of 141.50 with scores of 113, 4 and 166 not out.

"Sachin Tendulkar also played till his 40s and he had kept his fitness. Kohli is very aware of his fitness. He is still, the fastest runner between wickets in this Indian team," Gavaskar added.

India crushed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the series finale to record the biggest margin of victory in terms of runs in ODI cricket.

The Men in Blue swept the three-match series 3-0 thanks to Kohli's heroics in Guwahati and Trivandrum.

He also surpassed Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene's tally to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs during the series.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)