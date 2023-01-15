India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli breaks multiple records after 166* in Thiruvananthapuram; In Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 15, 2023

Virat Kohli smashed 166 not out in just 97 balls with 13 sixes and 8 fours in the 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

BCCI Twitter

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill added 131 runs for the second wicket. Gill scored his 2nd ODI hundred and was dismissed for 116

BCCI Twitter

Virat Kohli smashed 8 sixes during his innings, the most he's hit in an ODI knock

Hotstar

Virat Kohli also went past Mahela Jayawardene's tally to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs

BCCI Twitter

Virat Kohli is just 3 short of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds

Twitter

Virat Kohli now has 10 ODI hundreds vs Sri Lanka, the most for any batter against a single opponent in 50-overs cricket

BCCI Twitter

Virat Kohli has now scored four centuries, three of which came in ODIs and two at the very start of 2023, both against Sri Lanka

BCCI Twitter