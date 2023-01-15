India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fan makes Virat Kohli and SL players wait as he takes selfie with match ball, pic surfaces

An Indian cricket fan on Sunday made everyone wait in the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram as he took a selfie with the match ball during the ongoing third ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

The fan retrieved the ball after Virat Kohli hit a six towards long on and then posed for a selfie with it before throwing it back on the field of play.

Kohli and the rest of the players had to wait for a few minutes before resuming with the match. A picture of the fan taking a selfie with the match ball is going viral on social media.

Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Innings

Virat Kohli broke multiple records during India's innings to take the team score to 390 for 5 in 50 overs.

Kohli smashed 166 not out off 97 balls balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes while Shubman Gill scored 116 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first.