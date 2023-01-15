e-Paper Get App
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fan makes Virat Kohli and SL players wait as he takes selfie with match ball, pic surfaces

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fan makes Virat Kohli and SL players wait as he takes selfie with match ball, pic surfaces

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: The fan retrieved the ball after Virat Kohli hit a six towards long on and then posed for a selfie with it before throwing it back on the field of play.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
An Indian cricket fan on Sunday made everyone wait in the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram as he took a selfie with the match ball during the ongoing third ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

The fan retrieved the ball after Virat Kohli hit a six towards long on and then posed for a selfie with it before throwing it back on the field of play.

Kohli and the rest of the players had to wait for a few minutes before resuming with the match. A picture of the fan taking a selfie with the match ball is going viral on social media.

article-image

Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Innings

Virat Kohli broke multiple records during India's innings to take the team score to 390 for 5 in 50 overs.

Kohli smashed 166 not out off 97 balls balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes while Shubman Gill scored 116 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first.

article-image

