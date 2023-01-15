e-Paper Get App
IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka's Ashen Bandara stretchered off after nasty on-field collision with Jeffrey Vandersay; WATCH

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka suffered a major injury scare on Sunday as two of its fielders collided with each other while fielding on the boundary ropes during the ongoing third ODI against India in Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident took place in the 43rd over when Virat Kohli pulled a short delivery from Chamika Karunaratne towards the mid-wicket region.

Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay came running from opposite directions to stop the ball from touching the boundary rope but failed to do so and ended up colliding with each other.

article-image

Hotstar

The Sri Lankan team physio immediately rushed to the ground to attend to the two players, who werte lying on the ground and in looked in a lot of pain.

Several other Lankan players came on the field to help their teammates. While Vandersay limped off, Bandara had to be stretched off the field for further treatment.

Kohli was on 99 when the incident took place and completed his century off 85 balls in the very next delivery.

He now has 46 hundreds from 268 ODIs and also became the fifth-highest run-scorer in 50-overs cricket during his knock, surpassing Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 12,650 runs.

article-image

