IND vs SL, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: End of powerplay, Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill make solid start, India 79/0

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Blog:

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
15 January 2023 02:16 PM IST

Score after 6 over India: 71/0 Rohit Sharma 32(31) Shubman Gill 35(28) 

15 January 2023 02:16 PM IST

Score after 6 over India: 42/0 Rohit Sharma 9(13) Shubman Gill 29 (23) 

15 January 2023 02:16 PM IST

Score after 3 overs India: 5/0 Rohit Sharma 1 (8) Shubman Gill 0 (8) 

15 January 2023 01:32 PM IST

Here we go, start of play

15 January 2023 01:32 PM IST

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

15 January 2023 01:32 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

15 January 2023 01:32 PM IST

Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik rested, Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar included in starting XI

15 January 2023 01:17 PM IST

Rohit Sharma wins toss opts to bat first

15 January 2023 01:17 PM IST

India have already won the series conceded 2-0. The island nation nothing but pride to play for in the 3rd ODI at  Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (January 15).

