Virat Kohli surpasses Mahela Jayawardene to become fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs

Former India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his already-illustrious cap on Sunday as he became the fifth highest run-scorer in one-day internationals.

Kohli overtook Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene to take fifth position on the list of highest run-scorers in ODIs. Kohli achieved the feat in his 268th match in the ongoing third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Jayawardene amassed 12,650 runs in 448 ODIs. Kohli went past the former Sri Lankan captain in his 259th innings. He is the only batter in the top-10 with an average of over 50.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83 with 49 centuries and 96 fifties.

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is next with 14,234 runs followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting (13,704) and Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

Kohli is well on his way to catch Tendulkar's tally of hundreds, he already has 45 tons in the format and 65 half-centuries.