HomeSports'Boss of this era': Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal had this to say after Virat Kohli's 46th ODI century

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 166 off just 110 deliveries to help India register the biggest win in terms of runs in ODI cricket’s history.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
After a rather subdues couple of years with the bat Virat Kohli has started 2023 brilliantly, bringing up his second ODI century in the same series against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Kohli remained unbeaten on 166 his highest score on home soil as India posted a mammoth score of 390-5. The former captain scored at a brisk pace bringing up his century in 85 balls. He then shifted gears smashing eight sixes the most he has in an ODI innings.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli breaks multiple records after 166* in Thiruvananthapuram;...
Virat's magnificnet innings received praise from former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal who labelled him the boss of this era.

"Runs macine The Kink @imVkohli...46th ODI century..He is the boss of this era", Kamran said in his Tweet.

En route to his 46th century, Kohli became the fifth higheest run scorer in one day internationals as he went past former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene. Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83 with 49 centuries and 96 fifties.

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is next with 14,234 runs followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting (13,704) and Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

