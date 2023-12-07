'Upbringing Matters A Lot': Sreesanth's Wife Slams Gautam Gambhir For Abusing, Calling Her Husband A 'Fixer'

S Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari has questioned the upbringing of former India captain Gautam Gambhir after the two retired cricketers' verbal spat in the LLC on Wednesday night.

Sreesanth sledged Gambhir after getting hit for a six and a four after which the two cricketers were involved in a heated exchange in between overs.

Sreesanth accused Gambhir of abusing and calling him a "fixer" over his life ban from international cricket which was handed by the BCCI following the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

Sreesanth posted a couple of videos in which he gave his version of the events which transpired during the Legends League Cricket match and made serious allegations against Gambhir.

His wife reacted to Sree's post and wrote, "It is so shocking to hear from Sree that a player who has played for India with him for many years can stoop to this level. Even after so many years of retirement from

Active cricket. After all upbringing matters a lot and it shows up when these kind of behaviour comes up on ground. Shocking truly shocking."

Sreesanth's rant against Gambhir

"I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, "What are you saying? What are you saying?" In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me "Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer". This is the language that was used." Sreesanth said in an Instagram post. "When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer," Sreesanth said.

"I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. Even when myteam is dooing well, he said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said.

"What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in live broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him, he speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. Just want to I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does,” Sreesanth added.