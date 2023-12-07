'Gambhir Is Such A Sweet & Nice Guy': Sreesanth's Praise For BJP MP 2 Weeks Before Verbal Altercation In Legends League Cricket Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Sreesanth | Credits: Sportskeeda/Youtube

Former Indian cricketers S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir caught the attention of cricket fans when they were involved in a heated argument during the Eliminator game between Gujarat Giants and India Capitals in the Legends Cricket League 2023 in Surat on Wednesday.

However, just a couple of weeks before their on-field argument, Sreesanth and Gambhir were praising each other during the conversation with SportsKeeda. Former India pacer heaped praise on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, describing him as a really sweet person. He also opened up in detail about Gambhir’s personality.

“Trust me, he is one of the really sweetest persons and he is one of the guys who will support you. It doesn’t matter whether when you against him, he doesn’t really bother much. Now, as a politician, he has got so much to do, not just for his family and friends, but the country also,”

“Obviously, he has to put on that serious face, but he loves jokes, he loves movies, loves his family to the core. He loves his friends. There is so much to say.” Sreesanth said in a candid conversation with SportsKeeda.

Gambhir praises Sreesanth’s aggression

In the same conversation, Gautam Gambhir was praising S Sreesanth’s aggression, stating that he shouldn’t change for people and encouraged him to maintain the same attitude.

“I loved his aggression. A lot of people took him in a different way. If today I have to give an advice to Sree, continue being the same. You don’t need to change for what people talk about you.”

“I think you should be comfortable with what you are. You don’t have to bother about what media says. I loved that aggression and I will continue to love that,” Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir embroiled in a controversy during Asia Cup 2023

Gautam Gambhir’s heated argument with S Sreesanth during Legends Cricket League 2023 Eliminator was not the first case of his involvement in a controversy. In September this year, the former India opener showed a middle finger to a section of crowd during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

A section of the media reported that Gambhir showed an obscene gesture to the crowd who were chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’. However, the former India batter stated that the crowd were chanting anti-India slogans to which he reacted with a middle finger.