VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir 'Fights With Colleagues, Abused Me', Sreesanth After Heated Argument With BJP MP At Legends League Cricket

Surat: Former Team India pacer S Sreesanth on Wednesday cleared the air about the death stare an fiery words that was exchanged with former Team India opener and Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on the pitch during the Legends League Cricket (LLC), Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals game on Wednesday. Sreesanth released a video after the match in which he claimed that Gautam Gambhir is a fighter and fights with all his colleagues. He also said that Gautam Gambhir abused him during the game.

The controversy

A video of a death stare between Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth was going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that Sreesanth was furious at Gambhir after the batsman hit him for a six and a four in the match. Sreesanth then gave a death stare to Gambhir in the game after a dot ball to which Gambhir reacted.

Sreesanth made the video immediately after the match

Sreesanth made the video immediately after the match and released it on social media after which the video is going viral on the internet. He said, "Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with our Mr fighter. He is the one who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his own senior players, including Viru Bhai (Virender Sehwag). That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which should not have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir."

He said that he was not at fault

He also cleared that he was not at fault and that Gautam Gambhir used fowl language against him. He said, "I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he should not have said. I will surely let you know what he said.”

He also claimed that Gautam Gambhir abused him

He also claimed that Gautam Gambhir abused him even as he did not use any abusive word against him, He said, "What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things. I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does.”

Sreesanth was praising Gautam Gambhir a few days ago

Another video of Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth is going viral on social media in which during an interview to Sportskeeda, he was praising Gautam Gambhir. It is also claimed that the interview is only a few days old and Sreesanth is all praise for Gautam Gambhir in the video. He said, Gauti is a very sweet and a very nice guy. To be honest, he is somebody who has support a lot of people. Gauti bhai is too good and he is one of the most charming persons.

Gautam Gambhir scored 51 off 30 balls in the big game

Gautam Gambhir scored 51 off 30 balls and powered India Capitals to post a target of 223/7 in 20 overs in the Eliminator game. Sreesanth bowled only three overs and leaked 35 runs and managed to clinch only one wicket in the big game. Gujarat Giants lost the game by 12 runs and manage to reach only 211 for the loss of 7 wickets.