Watch: Sreesanth Sledges Gautam Gambhir After Being Smashed For 6 & 4 In Legends League Cricket

Things got a bit fiery between the mercurial S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir during the eliminator of Legends League Cricket in Surat on Wednesday.

Gambhir, opening the innings for India Capitals in the T20 clash, smashed Gujarat Giants seamer Sreesanth for a six and a four from back-to-back deliveries in the second over of the match.

The bowler then delivered a wide ball which Gambhir hit straight to a fielder at short cover.

Sreesanth, not one to back down from a fight, immediately said a few words to sledge Gambhir and try to get under the retired opener's skin.

Gambhir, who has had several such moments like these on the field during his playing career, looked a bit perplexed after being sledged by Sreesanth and carried on batting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Gautam Gambhir Leaves LSG To Join KKR As Mentor; Pens Down Emotional Note

He reached 31 off 17 balls to take his team to 60 for no loss in the powerplay, along with opening partner Kirk Edwards, who was dismissed for 26 by Sarabjit Ladda in the seventh over after Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first.

What is Legends League cricket?

Legends League Cricket is a popular T20 tournament which consists of six teams of retired players of the sport.

Legends like Chris Gayle, Gambhir, Irfan Pathan and Tillakratne Dilshan are taking part in this second season of the competition which started on November 18 and will go on till December 9.

The LLC concept is a testament to the enduring popularity and reverence these cricketing icons enjoy.

It not only serves as a form of entertainment but also pays tribute to the players who have left an indelible mark on the sport, contributing to the rich tapestry of cricketing history.