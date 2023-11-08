'What Bulls**t': Gautam Gambhir Rubbishes News18 Article Claiming He Said 'Virat Kohli Would've Taken Singles On 195'

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has rubbished a news article which claimed that he made remarks against Virat Kohli after watching Glenn Maxwell's match-winning double century against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

The News18 article quoted Gambhir saying, “Virat Kohli would have taken singles on 195 if had he been there. But Glenn Maxwell chose to hit six that’s what makes him different."

But the BJP MP from Delhi took to X to clarify that he never made a statement like this.

"What bullsh*t! When I say something I say it openly. To all the so called verified handles - cite source or apologise!" Gambhir tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

'Kohli slowed down a bit'

Notably, just a few days ago, Gambhir was a bit critical of Kohli's batting approach during his unbeaten century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gambhir felt that Kohli slowed down in the death overs against the Proteas so that he could get to his 49th ODI hundred and equal Sachin Tendulkar's world record.

GG's take on Kohli's 49th ODI ton

“It was important for Kohli to bat deep and I feel it was at the end, just the last 5-6 overs where he slowed down a bit, maybe because he was nearing a century. But I believe there were already enough runs on the board. It could have hurt India if they were batting on a good pitch,” Gambhir told Sportskeeda.

Kohli scored 101 not out off 121 balls at a strike rate of 83.47 which helped India post 326 for 5 on the board. India comfortably won the match by 243 runs after bowling out South Africa for 83 to register their 8th victory on the trot in this World Cup.

Gambhir's praise for Kohli

Gambhir and Kohli don't enjoy the best of relations ever since their heated argument in the Indian Premier League earlier this year. But the former opener has been heaping praise on Kohli's performances in the World Cup and even praised the star batter after his performance against the Proteas on his 35th birthday.

"Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer batted on a different planet today. Spin was the real deal on that pitch and both of them batted exceptionally," Gambhir said on air.