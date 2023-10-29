IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: 'Rohit Sharma Not Obsessed With Hundreds', Gautam Gambhir Lauds India Captain

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday heaped praise on current skipper Rohit Sharma for his unselfish approach towards batting and focus on getting the team off to flying starts.

Gambhir reckons that Rohit could have scored more than 40 hundreds in the ODI format had he not been so selfless with his batting.

Rohit's selfless approach in CWC 2023

The Hitman is among eight batters in this World Cup with over 300 runs so far. He's amassed 311 runs from 5 ODIs at an average of over 62 with one hundred and a fifty.

But he's also got out for quickfire 40s a couple of times in this tournament as he was more focussed on attacking the bowlers early on rather than think about personal milestones.

Gambhir heaps praise on Hitman

"Rohit Sharma would've got 40-45 hundreds by now, but he's not obsessed with hundreds. He's selfless. Rohit Sharma is not obsessed with stats, he is making statements with those innings and that's what a leader does," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Rohit holds the World Cup record for the most centuries and is the sixth highest run-scorer in the tournament's history.

100th match as captain

His form will be crucial for Team India as they bid to win their third ODI World Cup title and second on home soil in this edition.

His captaincy has also been on point in the tournament with India being the only unbeaten side so far after 5 ODIs. The Men in Blue are facing defending champions England in Lucknow which is Rohit's 100th match as captain for Team India.

