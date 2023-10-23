WATCH: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Travel In Same Car Amid Rumours Of Alleged Rift During IND vs NZ

India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had an alleged argument on the field during their last match against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 but the duo put all rumours to rest as they both hugged each other after their 4-wicket win in Dharamsala.

Rohit played a crucial knock of 46 to get India off to a flying start before Kohli took charge and finished the game by scoring 95 runs which helped them chase down the tricky target of 274 at the HPCA stadium.

The players and support staff will now have a short break of 5 days before they get ready to face defending champions England in Lucknow on October 29.

Amid the reports of the rift, both Kohli and Rohit were seen travelling together in the same car and the video of the two is going viral on social media.

India end New Zealand jinx

Rohit and Kohli had an animated chat on the field during New Zealand's innings when Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra were putting pressure on the Indian bowlers during their third-wicket partnership.

Mitchell and Ravindra joined forces at 19 for 2 in the powerplay and bailed the team out of trouble with their 159-run stand.

Mitchell top-scored with 130 while Ravindra made 75 but India made a strong comeback towards the latter half of the innings and bowled out the opposition for 273 in 50 overs.

A win after 20 years

Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (33) and Ravindra Jadeja (39*) then played crucial knocks to take the Men in Blue over the finish line with 2 overs to spare. It was India's first World Cup win over New Zealand since 2003.

India have now won five out of five games and are the only team to be unbeaten in this World Cup so far. A win against England will all but confirm their place in the semi-finals.