'Players Cried Like Kids': Sanjay Bangar's Heartbreaking Revelation On India's 2019 World Cup Semi-Final Loss

MS Dhoni and Sanjay Bangar. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed that the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and MS Dhoni couldn't hold their tears back after the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss. Bangar admitted that winning 7 matches and bowing out of the tournament in that fashion was not acceptable to them.

In a low-scoring rain-affected game against New Zealand at Old Trafford, India's top-order fell like a pack of cards. Chasing a modest 240, Ravindra Jadeja provided some hope with a whirlwind 77, but the Kiwis eventually prevailed by 18 runs to seal a place in the final.

WHAT A MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE!



Martin Guptill was 🔛🎯 to run out MS Dhoni and help send New Zealand to their second consecutive @cricketworldcup final! #CWC19

Speaking during the ongoing India-New Zealand 2023 World Cup match in Dharamshala, Bangar stated that Dhoni wept like a child.

"It was a heartbreaking moment for all the players as India were playing excellent cricket. We won seven matches in the league phase and to bow out like that was not good. Players cried like kids. MS Dhoni was crying like children. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant had tears in their eyes. Such stories remain in the dressing room."

India elect to field first against New Zealand in Dharamsala:

As far as the ongoing match against the Kiwis go, Rohit Sharma won the toss put the tourists into bat, keeping in mind the dew later in the evening. India also made two changes, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami for Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨



Rohit Sharma wins the toss and #TeamIndia have elected to bowl first in Dharamsala!



Two changes in the side as Suryakumar Yadav & Mohd. Shami are named in the eleven 👌



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Ua4oDBM9rn#CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ

The Men in Blue are so far unbeaten in 4 games against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

