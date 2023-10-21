PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: 'Learned A Lot When I Was Playing For Sunrisers', David Warner Credits IPL For World Cup Success

David Warner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Opener David Warner, who set up a crucial World Cup win for Australia with a whirlwind century, credited the IPL for working as a learning platform where he perfected the art of pacing an ODI innings.

Warner's 163 off 124 and his 259-run association with fellow centurion Mitchell Marsh helped Australia score a 62-run win over Pakistan, and the result has lifted them to fourth on the table.

"I've established early on in my career that 50 overs is a long time. I look to try and get to 35 overs and then from there, try and put my foot down if I'm still in.

"I think that's where in T20 cricket, I've learned a little bit as well to change my gears, especially in IPL. I learned a lot when I was playing for Sunrisers that you're able to have a lot more time than you think," Warner said during the post-match media conference on Friday.

A glance at Warner's knock at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will give one a better idea.

"Sometimes you just match up well against certain teams" - David Warner explains his continued success against Pakistan

The 36-year-old has taken a special liking against the Asian side, scoring four successive ODI hundreds, besides making a triple hundred at Adelaide in 2019.

"I think sometimes you just match up well against certain teams. Sometimes you're going to put away the good balls. But I think you just keep backing yourself. I don't really look at any stats.

"It just so happens to be that I've scored...four consecutive hundreds, which I didn't know about until they came up. But for me, it's about doing my best every time I go out there," said Warner.

Australia will turn their focus to the unpredictable Netherlands as they will lock horns in Delhi on October 25th.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)