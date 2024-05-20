Virat Kohli To Abhishek Sharma: Players To Watch Out For In IPL 2024 Playoffs

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 20, 2024
Virat Kohli has been in an incredible form in IPL 2024 as he has amassed 708 runs at an average of 64.66 and a strike rate of 155. He will look to fire up in the eliminator against RR
Credits: Twitter
KKR's Sunil Narine has been the best all-rounder of the season with 461 runs and 15 wickets in 12 games. His all-rounder performance brought balance to the team
Credits: Twitter
SRH's attacking batter Abhishek Sharma has been unleashing his firepower at the top and amassed 467 runs, including 3 fifities, at an average of 38.91 and an astounding strike rate of 209.41
Credits: Twitter
Riyan Parag has been in redemption mode in the ongoing IPL 2024 following his failures with bat in the last few seasons. He has amassed 531 runs at an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of 152.58 in 14 matches
Credits: Twitter
Mysterious spinner Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the lead bowle for KKR with 18 wickets in 12 matches. Varun will look to pose a threat with his spin bowling against SRH in Qualifier 1
Credits: Twitter
Pat Cummins's captaincy brilliance was on display duirng the league stage and will look to lead the side to their IPL 2024 Final when they take on KKR in Qualifier 1. Also, he has picked 15 wickets in 13 matches,
Credits: Twitter
RR skipper Sanju Samson has been in a sensational form as he has aggregated 504 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 156 in 13 matches
Credits:: Twitter
Travis Head has been one of the batting mainstays for SRH and formed a formidable partnership with Abhishek Sharma at the top. He is currently the third-leading run-scorer with 533 runs at an average of 48.45 in 12 matches
Credits: Twitter
Yash Dayal was the star performer for RCB in the clash against CSK as he held his nerves in the final over to help team qualify for playoffs. He is currently the leading wicket-take for RCB with 15 scalps
Credits: Twitter
Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker for RR in IPL 2024 with 17 wickets and will look to challenge RCB's batters with his spin bowling
Credits: Twitter