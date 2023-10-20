PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner's Colossal Six Off Haris Rauf Hits Chinnaswasmy Stadium's Roof; WATCH

David Warner smashed Haris Rauf for an enormous six. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has taken the attack to Pakistan's bowlers from the outset in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Warner has played many eye-catching shots, none of those captured the attention as much as the six hit off Haris Rauf in his opening over as it hit the roof.

The incident occurred in the 9th over of the innings as Warner crouched to his knee and helped a ball from Rauf, which was 146 clicks to behind square. The ball had visibly hit the stadium's roof before coming back on to the field.

It's worth noting that the New South Wales cricketer had got a reprieve in the 5th over of the innings as World Cup debutant Usama Mir dropped a simple catch off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling, with Warner mistiming one.

Usama Mir replaces Shadab Khan as Pakistan choose to bat first:

It was Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who won the toss and elected to field first, keeping in mind the dew in the evening. With Shadab Khan proving tothless with both bat and ball in the last few matches, Pakistan decided to hand a debut to Usama Mir.

Australia, who picked up their first win of the tournament against Sri Lanka in Lucknow, went ahead with an unchanged side.

