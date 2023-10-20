 PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner's Colossal Six Off Haris Rauf Hits Chinnaswasmy Stadium's Roof; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner's Colossal Six Off Haris Rauf Hits Chinnaswasmy Stadium's Roof; WATCH

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner's Colossal Six Off Haris Rauf Hits Chinnaswasmy Stadium's Roof; WATCH

Haris Rauf leaked 24 runs in his opening over as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh bludgeoned boundaries at will.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
David Warner smashed Haris Rauf for an enormous six. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has taken the attack to Pakistan's bowlers from the outset in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Warner has played many eye-catching shots, none of those captured the attention as much as the six hit off Haris Rauf in his opening over as it hit the roof.

Read Also
IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: 'Will Not Date Until Rohit Sharma Lifts World Cup', Team India Fan Displays...
article-image

The incident occurred in the 9th over of the innings as Warner crouched to his knee and helped a ball from Rauf, which was 146 clicks to behind square. The ball had visibly hit the stadium's roof before coming back on to the field.

It's worth noting that the New South Wales cricketer had got a reprieve in the 5th over of the innings as World Cup debutant Usama Mir dropped a simple catch off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling, with Warner mistiming one.

Read Also
AUS vs PAK, CWC 2023: Hasan Ali Says Hotel Confinement Main Reason Behind Fever Outbreak In Pakistan...
article-image

Usama Mir replaces Shadab Khan as Pakistan choose to bat first:

It was Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who won the toss and elected to field first, keeping in mind the dew in the evening. With Shadab Khan proving tothless with both bat and ball in the last few matches, Pakistan decided to hand a debut to Usama Mir.

Australia, who picked up their first win of the tournament against Sri Lanka in Lucknow, went ahead with an unchanged side.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CWC 2023: Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Equalling and Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of ODI Tons

CWC 2023: Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Equalling and Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of ODI Tons

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner And Mitchell Marsh Belt Hundreds As Australia Display Batting...

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner And Mitchell Marsh Belt Hundreds As Australia Display Batting...

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner's Colossal Six Off Haris Rauf Hits Chinnaswasmy Stadium's Roof;...

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: David Warner's Colossal Six Off Haris Rauf Hits Chinnaswasmy Stadium's Roof;...

CWC 2023: Kohli Was A Beneficiary Of The New Wide Law, Umpire Richard Kettleborough Made The Right...

CWC 2023: Kohli Was A Beneficiary Of The New Wide Law, Umpire Richard Kettleborough Made The Right...

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Records Galore For Virat Kohli As Team India Storm To Their 4th Successive Win

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Records Galore For Virat Kohli As Team India Storm To Their 4th Successive Win