On This Day In 2022: Virat Kohli's Stunning Knock Single-Handedly Brushes Aside Pakistan And Lights Up MCG

India's new-ball bowler Arshdeep Singh jolted Pakistan early by dismissing Babar Azam for a duck in the T20 World Cup 2022. Captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and put Pakistan into bat to exploit the swinging conditions.
Shan Masood scored a fighting half-century on his T20 World Cup debut. His half-century and some lower-order contributions helped Pakistan post a competitive 159 in 20 overs.
Haris Rauf rocked India early with wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. India eventually succumbed to 31-4, with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya at the crease.
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli added a brisk 113 to keep India alive in the contest. It was in the final over the pair was separated as Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Pandya.
With 28 required off the final 8 deliveries, Virat Kohli slammed 2 sixes off Haris Rauf. The Men in Blue prevailed in the final over of the chase under some dramatic circumstances, sending the crowd into jubilation.
Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten at 82 off 53 deliveries to take India to victory. The picture of Rohit Sharma carrying Virat Kohli went viral, quashing the alleged differences between them in the last few months.
An emotional Virat Kohli tries to soak in the moment. At the post-match presentation, Kohli labelled it as the best T20I innings of his career.
With 296 runs in 6 innings at 98.66, he was the highest run-getter of the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, their journey ended with a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of England in the semi-final.
