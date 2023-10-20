IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Records Galore For Virat Kohli As Team India Storm To Their 4th Successive Win

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2023
Virat Kohli surpassed Jacques Kallis for the fourth-most 50+ score in international cricket with 211.
(Credits: Twitter)
With 12 half-centuries, Virat Kohli has the most 50+ scores against Bangladesh for India. Rohit Sharma is next with 11.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli, who has 1066 runs in World Cup, is the 1st Indian No.3 to cross the 1000-run mark in World Cups.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli becomes the 4th player to cross 26000 international runs after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli only took 567 innings to pass 26000 international runs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who did so in 600.
(Credits: Twitter)
With 5 centuries against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli has the joint most against the opposition, levelled with Kumar Sangakkara.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli's 48th ODI hundred makes him only 2 shy of taking over Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 tons. He struck a maximum to get to the landmark.
(Credits: Twitter)
India stormed to their 4th win over Bangladesh in 5 World Cup matches. Their only loss to Bangladesh came in the 2007 edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
