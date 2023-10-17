'Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Will Want To Have An Olympic Medal': Atul Wassan

Atul Wassan opens up on the impact of cricket's inclusion in the Olympics. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan talked about how the T20 format presents an opportunity for teams to compete against strong cricketing nations in the Olympics and said that players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would like to have an Olympic medal in their trophy cabinet.

In the recently concluded 19th Asian Games, India sent a relatively inexperienced team that claimed the gold medal.

In light of the performances of teams like Afghanistan and Netherlands in the T20 format, Wassan feels that with five years to go before the 2028 Olympics, teams will have a chance to develop and compete in the T20 format.

#WATCH | On the inclusion of Cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, former cricketer Atul Wassan says, "It is delightful. Better late than never. This should have a place in the Olympics as Cricket has become a global sport. It was a success in the Asian Games. The T20… pic.twitter.com/B7RdDpqoqt — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

"There are five years for the 2028 Olympics. I feel that teams will develop and they will give good competition and if India wants the medal, they will need to send their main team. Big cricketers can win the World Cup but if a big player gets an opportunity to claim an Olympic medal they will definitely work towards it like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will want to have an Olympic medal," Wassan told ANI.

Afghanistan and Netherlands can compete with top teams in the T20 format: Atul Wassan

"The format of T20 has become so popular and because of that, you can organize a tournament quickly with more teams. If you look at T20 there are teams like Afghanistan, Netherlands... they can compete with top teams in the T20 format," Wassan added.

The official poster of Olympic games welcoming 5 sports in Los Angeles 2028.



- Virat Kohli, face of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/MTSuvtrwEY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 16, 2023

The 2028 event will also include sports like baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash and flag football. The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 to include these games in the event was accepted at the 141st IOC session being held in Mumbai.

Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final. But it is now being played in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)