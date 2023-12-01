 'Gautam Gambhir Gave Missed Calls When I Dated Irfan Pathan For 5 Years', Payal Ghosh Makes Shocking Claims
Updated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Actress Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape, has now made some shocking claims on X, formerly Twitter. The actress has alleged that she dated former Indian cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan for five years, and that cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir would regularly give her missed calls. She also wrote that Irfan would check her phone for the same and was aware of it. 

Her posts on X roughly translate as follows: "I dated Irfan Pathan for five years since 2011 and then everything ended. Gautam Gambhir and Akshay Kumar were behind me but I only loved Irfan. I couldn't see anyone other than him. I would tell Irfan about everything and would even show him the missed calls I would get from Gautam Gambir. Irfan knew it well and he would check my phone calls. He even mentioned this in front of his brother Yusuf Pathan, Hardik, and Krunal Pandya when I went to meet him in Pune during a domestic match. Akshay Kumar never misbehaved with me. He is a big star. I will always respect him for that.”

Payal hails from Kolkata and is currently residing in Mumbai. She is also a politician who joined Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party Of India. She is the vice president of its women's wing. Ghosh has worked in films like Sharpe's Peril, Prayanam, Oosaravelli, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, and Koi Jaane Na, among others. 

