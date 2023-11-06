Payal Ghosh Slams Bollywood Director For Fat-Shaming Her: 'He Asked Me To Lose 25 Kgs, Shut The Door On My Face'

Actress Payal Ghosh has shared a harrowing experience which affected her mentally and emotionally. The 33-year-old actress revealed she was fat-shamed by a film director during one of her latest auditions. While sharing her ordeal, Payal revealed that the director shooed her away from his office and 'shut the door' on her face.

Without naming anyone, the actress said, "Just when I was thinking that our industry is slowly getting better when it comes to empowering women of all shapes and sizes, something or the other happens that breaks my heart and notion. An audition is supposed to be judging your acting skills, not your weight. Yes, you can always say that your present weight doesn't fit the requirement of my character and hence we cannot have you. There's a way to say things. But a director recently just shooed me away from his office and literally shut the door on my face."

Payal added, "I was told 'Pehle 25 kg weight kam kar phir audition dene aana.' I have been dealing with a prolactin hormonal condition and that's the reason behind my weight fluctuation. Every time I expect humanity in our industry, my notion is broken. I don't have a problem in getting rejected. That's fine. But where on earth is grace and basic politeness? Is it too much to expect when you are someone who's been in the entertainment industry for so many years? May no other actress get treated this way for trying to find work honestly. It's absolutely ridiculous."

Payal was recently in news for sharing a post on her social media handle that actors need to 'sleep' with influential people in the film industry to get a big break. She, however, deleted it later.

During the #MeToo movement in India, Payal had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. The controversy, which began as a MeToo allegation, transitioned into a defamation case, and concluded with Payal entering politics under the Republican Party of India (A), as the vice president of its women’s wing.

Payal has been a part of films like Fire of Love: Red, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, Mr. Rascal, Prayanam and others.