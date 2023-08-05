Payal Ghosh On Her Sexual Harassment Claims Against Anurag Kashyap: 'Everyone Values Their Relations With Him As He Is A Filmmaker'

Actress Payal Ghosh is all set to star in the film Fire Of Love: Red opposite actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek. Both the stars will feature in a never-seen-before avatar in the musical psycho-thriller, and the actress has now spilled the beans about the project.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Payal opens up on her experience working with Krushna, her struggles in the film industry, MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and more.

Shedding light on the film, Payal says, “My chemistry with Krushna has already become the talk of the town. While I cannot reveal much about the plot, I can promise that it will present me in a light in which I’ve never been seen before. I’ve given my 100 per cent to this film – from maintaining discipline to not stopping shoot despite fainting on set. So now it’s time for the audience to enjoy it and share their feedback.”

Payal calls working with Krushna “a sizzling experience.” She adds, “We bonded right from the word go and there is mutual respect between us. Both Krushna and I have started in showbiz from scratch without much external help and we are proud of our journeys. He is such a versatile actor. I wish to work with him again!”

Payal was recently in news for sharing a post on her social media handle that actors need to sleep with influential people in the film industry to get a big break. She, however, deleted it later. Explaining the same, she states, “We all know how favouritism plays a big role in shaping careers. Sometimes, the people who are fine with it shine a lot more than others who don't want to compromise with their basic life and moral values. That’s just not me. At the end of the day, when I need to wake up and see myself in the mirror, I should be proud of my journey because of my own hustle and not because of someone else’s ‘favour’ in exchange of a ‘favour’.”

During the MeToo movement in India, Payal had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. It has been two years since and the accusations as well as the case are long forgotten. “I am not the richest or the most powerful and so I don’t even expect others to come out and support me against him. I am fighting the battle alone and I know that’s how it is going to be in future as well. Nobody will take a stand for me and go against him. Everyone values their relations with him because he is a film director,” she claims.

On a parting note, Payal sent out a message for members of Bollywood. "Come out and support people when you feel they are right and don't just hold back to maintain relationships. Be a little more compassionate to outsiders and don't try to make it a monopoly. Everyday, lakhs of people dream of becoming a part of this industry. Don't crush their dreams so easily. Just because someone is more powerful and well-connected doesn't always mean that they are right," she concludes.

