Payal Ghosh Writes 'You Need To Sleep To Get Movies', Deletes Post Later

Actress Payal Ghosh is all set to star in the film 'With The Fire Of Love: Red' opposite Krushna Abhishek soon, and the actress posted an update about the same on her social media. However, she also penned a note about "sleeping for movies" along with it, which left netizens confused and shocked.

For the unawares, Payal had earlier accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her and had claimed that he had once tried to force himself on her.

In her post, Payal wrote that she could have done 30 films had she agreed to sleep with someone, however, she later deleted the post.

Payal Ghosh's shocking post

Payal took to her Instagram recently and shared with her fans how 'With The Fire Of Love: Red' would be the 11th film of her career.

"With the Fire Of Love: Red, I will be completing my 11th movie. Agar main soti toh aaj main 30th film complete kar leti," her post read.

Along with that, she wrote the caption, "You need to sleep to get big movies. Bina soye possible hi nahi hai".

As soon as she shared the post, her followers flooded the comments section asking her if it was directed at someone specific. However, within a few hours, the actress deleted the post for reasons best known to her.

When Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

In September 2020, Payal had alleged that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself on her once and had lodged a formal complaint against him.

In October, Kashyap was summoned by the Versova police and was interrogated in the alleged sexual assault case.

Not just that, but Payal had also lodged a complaint against Kashyap with the Narcotics Control Bureau and had urged them to look into a drugs angle related to the filmmaker.

She also shot a letter to the then-President of India, Ramnath Kovind, seeking his intervention in the case pertaining to her sexual harassment complaint.