Exclusive: 'Mumbai Police has promised me justice' - Payal Ghosh on #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap

All it took was a daring interview to stand up against the mammoth tinsel town and actress Payal Ghosh was all over the news for her sensational statements against one of the most prolific filmmakers of the industry – Anurag Kashyap.

The controversy, which began as a ‘MeToo’ allegation, transitioned into a defamation case, and concluded with Ghosh entering politics under the Republican Party of India (A), as the vice president of its women’s wing.

Payal spoke to The Free Press Journal's Oshin Fernandes about how her life changed post the incident and what she’s up to these days with her workspace coinciding as a politician and as an actress.

You recently joined the Republican Party of India (A) as the vice president of its women’s wing. What has been your experience in politics so far?

I have studied political science; it gives you a theoretical understanding of the subject. But going out and doing it gives you a completely different experience. I felt very good. I came to know many things which I was not much aware of. I am learning and will try to learn as much as I can about the people in politics and the people who are working on the field.

What kind of plans do you have for the social welfare of women?

I have jotted down a few points for the social welfare of women and I have discussed it with party members. I will also meet Athawale Sir (Ramdas Athawale) and practical it is. Will ask him to raise it in the next parliament session. I’d like to make karate a mandatory subject for every girl.