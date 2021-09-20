Actress Payal Ghosh escapes 'acid attack', says 'will file an FIR'

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh was recently attacked when she was returning home in Andheri. She was going to get in her car and someone with a mask on his face tried to attack her and snatch her belongings. He even had acid with him, said the actress.

When we get in touch with Payal, she said, “I was about to sit on my driving seat and few men came and tried to attack me with acid in their hands. Well, I know I screamed for help and that’s the reason they ran away. They did hit me with a rod on my head but luckily no injuries on the head, and hand I have got injuries as they hit me on my hands also. I couldn’t see their face. Me and my brother will go and do FIR on this matter."

On the work front, the actress is now set to play a sportswoman in an upcoming Bollywood film. Talking about her upcoming untitled sports film, Payal told IANS: "The film is not a biopic, it is the story of a girl who enjoys sports but her family forces her to get married and start a family. The film is about her struggle between her love for sports, having a career, and her family."

