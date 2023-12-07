He Kept Calling Me F**k Off Fixer: Sreesanth On His Verbal Altercation With Gautam Gambhir In Legends League Cricket

Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir embroiled in a verbal spat during the Legends League Cricket 2023 | Source: Instagram (Sreesanth) and Twitter

Former India pacer Sreesanth has accused Gautam Gambhir for calling him ‘fixer’ during the Legends League Cricket 2023 eliminator between Gujarat Giants and India Capitals in Surat on Wednesday.

The verbal spat between two former Indian cricketers grabbed national headlines. The controversy became a little fiery when Gautam Gambhir smashed a six and four in consecutive deliveries off Sreesanth and the latter sledged the former India opener after hitting a dot ball to which he reacted.

During an Instagram live, Sreesanth revealed that Gautam Gambhir kept calling him ‘fixer’. He wrote a lengthy post on a photo sharing app, thanking his fans for love and support. “I am truly grateful for the wonderful opportunities that life has given me, including the privilege of playing cricket. I want to express my sincere love and respect to all of you. I will continue to give my best without worrying about anything else,” he wrote.

“Your love and support mean the world to me, and I humbly ask for your continued encouragement. I am just an ordinary individual from Kerala who had the fortune of winning two world cups, thanks to the grace of God.” Sreesanth concluded.

Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir verbal spot

Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated argument during the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket 2023.

The spat started after Sreesanth became furious after Gambhir smashed him for two consecutive boundaries. In the next delivery, India Capitals captain hit the dot ball and Gujarat Giants pacer gave a death stare and sledged him.

Things got ugly when former Indian cricketers were having a verbal spat in between overs. When Sreesanth was approaching Gambhir, Gujarat Giants captain Parthiv Patel and on-field umpires immediately intervened and separated both from making things worse.

In an earlier video, Sreesanth accused Gautam Gambhir for using foul words and said that he was not at fault.