Special & Blingy: Raphinha Surprises Lamine Yamal With Jaw Dropping Gold iPhone Of ₹10 Lakh To Celebrate Ballon d'Or Kopa Trophy Win; Video

Barcelona striker Raphinha surprised his young teammate Lamine Yamal with a £10,000 (₹10 Lakhs) solid gold iPhone to celebrate his Ballon D’or Koba trophy win. According to a report by The Sun, Raphinha brought the gift after being inspired by Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne who had also bought gifts for their teammates from I Design Gold.

Back in 2022, Messi had ordered 35 gold iPhones worth ₹1.73 crore for Argentina team and staff after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. the special gold devices have each player’s names, jersey numbers and the Argentinian logo engraved on them. The gold iPhone that Messi got for each team member and support staff was the iPhone 14

Rapinha's special gift for Lamine Yamal

A source speaking to the publication said: “Raphinha presented the solid gold iPhone to Yamal when they were together and he was delighted. It was a mark of their friendship both off and on the field and was given to him after the Ballon D’Or ceremony where he got the Koba trophy."

"Raphinha had the phone made especially for Yamal by I Design Gold and it was tailored to all of his preferences and has his name engraved on the back.” he added.

About I design Gold

I Design Gold is a luxury brand which is popular worldwide for crafting exclusive, high-end gadgets that bring together artistry, customisation, and premium materials. The brand is known for its gold and platinum devices and has become the go-to brand for elite athletes, celebrities, and global tastemakers who seek a statement piece that aligns with their personal style.