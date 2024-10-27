Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La Liga Match

Lamine Yamal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Young Spanish and FC Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal faced racist abuses from the spectators amid his exploits during the 4-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. Multiple videos or visuals went viral on social media as the youngster copped racial slurs following his celebration on scoring a goal.

The incident occurred when Yamal scored a goal in the 77th minute of the match and went towards the crowd pointing to his name on the jersey. The celebration didn't set well with the Real Madrid fans, who were shouting racist slurs at the 17-year-old footballer.

Below is the video of the same:

Hoy, el futbolista Lamine Yamal ha recibido insultos racistas en el Bernabéu. El Real Madrid de Florentino Pérez sigue protegiendo a ultraderechistas, mientras los medios de comunicación te venden que son abanderados contra el racismo. pic.twitter.com/Jt7bk1XRQX — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) October 26, 2024

La Liga is yet to comment on the incident. Apart from Yamal, Robert Lewandoski scored a couple of goals, while Raphinha netted a solitary one.

Lamine Yamal breaks 77-year-old El Classico record:

Meanwhile, Real Madrid had an opportunity to equal FC Barcelona's record of 43 unbeaten matches in La Liga history occurring between 2017 and 2018. However, Yamal managed to break Alfonso Navarro's 77-year-old record when he scored a goal in El Classico. Navarro was 17 years and 356 days old when he accomplished the feat, but Yamal did it in 17 years and 106 days.

Following the match, Yamal said, as quoted by Sports Tak:

"We believe we are the best team in the world. They said we were beating only normal teams… now we beat Real Madrid 4-0 at their home. We've proven that we can beat anyone."