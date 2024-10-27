 Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La Liga Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La Liga Match

Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La Liga Match

The incident occurred when Yamal scored a goal in the 77th minute of the match and went towards the crowd pointing to his name on the jersey.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Lamine Yamal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Young Spanish and FC Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal faced racist abuses from the spectators amid his exploits during the 4-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. Multiple videos or visuals went viral on social media as the youngster copped racial slurs following his celebration on scoring a goal.

Read Also
Video: Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Sends Message For Uber Driver's Daughter; Young Girl's Priceless...
article-image

The incident occurred when Yamal scored a goal in the 77th minute of the match and went towards the crowd pointing to his name on the jersey. The celebration didn't set well with the Real Madrid fans, who were shouting racist slurs at the 17-year-old footballer.

Below is the video of the same:

La Liga is yet to comment on the incident. Apart from Yamal, Robert Lewandoski scored a couple of goals, while Raphinha netted a solitary one.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 85 CCTV Cameras, Nab 2 Chain Snatchers Who Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman Of Her Gold Chain In Virar Within 24 Hours
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 85 CCTV Cameras, Nab 2 Chain Snatchers Who Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman Of Her Gold Chain In Virar Within 24 Hours"
ISRO VSSC Invites Applications For 585 Apprentice Trainee Positions: Walk-In Interviews On October 28; Key Details Inside
ISRO VSSC Invites Applications For 585 Apprentice Trainee Positions: Walk-In Interviews On October 28; Key Details Inside
13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al Nassr Star
13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al Nassr Star
Mumbai: Central Railway Raids Godan Express, Uncovers Tatkal Ticket Scam Amid Festival Rush
Mumbai: Central Railway Raids Godan Express, Uncovers Tatkal Ticket Scam Amid Festival Rush

Lamine Yamal breaks 77-year-old El Classico record:

Meanwhile, Real Madrid had an opportunity to equal FC Barcelona's record of 43 unbeaten matches in La Liga history occurring between 2017 and 2018. However, Yamal managed to break Alfonso Navarro's 77-year-old record when he scored a goal in El Classico. Navarro was 17 years and 356 days old when he accomplished the feat, but Yamal did it in 17 years and 106 days.

Following the match, Yamal said, as quoted by Sports Tak:

"We believe we are the best team in the world. They said we were beating only normal teams… now we beat Real Madrid 4-0 at their home. We've proven that we can beat anyone."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al...

13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al...

Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La...

Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La...

'Padhe Likhon Wali Harkaten Kiya Karen': Mohammad Amir Condemns Ramiz Raj For Taunting Pakistan Test...

'Padhe Likhon Wali Harkaten Kiya Karen': Mohammad Amir Condemns Ramiz Raj For Taunting Pakistan Test...

Babar Azam To Return For Pakistan's Tour Of Australia But 'Rested' From Zimbabwe Series

Babar Azam To Return For Pakistan's Tour Of Australia But 'Rested' From Zimbabwe Series

El Clasico Stats: Where Does Lamine Yamal Rank Among Goal Scorers? Check the Real Madrid vs...

El Clasico Stats: Where Does Lamine Yamal Rank Among Goal Scorers? Check the Real Madrid vs...