Video: Spanish Footballer Lamine Yamal Sends Message For Uber Driver's Daughter; Girl's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral

Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal is rapidly becoming one of the most recognized players in the circuit, having garnered a considerable fan following. In a video that surfaced on social media recently, the teenage prodigy shared a video message for a young fan on the request of an Uber driver.
The incident reportedly took place last week when Yamal decided to take an Uber for a trip. With the driver realizing that Yamal was sitting at the back of the seat, he requested him to record a message for his daughter, who happens to be the Spainard's massive fan. The 17-year-old was happy to do it as the video of it is below:
The girl's reaction was equally priceless as his little brother was also shown in the video
Lamine Yamal was part of Spain's squad that lifted the Euro Cup in 2024:
Yamal was notably part of Spain's Euro 2024-winning squad as they beat England 2-1 in a tight final. The 17-year-old, who scored a solitary goal and made multiple assists, earned the award for the Best Young Player. At 17, Yamal became the youngest to feature in a in a men’s World Cup, European Championship or Copa América final.
"This is the best (birthday) present I could have, it’s a dream," Yamal had said after Spain's Euro Cup win.