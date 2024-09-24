Video: Spanish Footballer Lamine Yamal Sends Message For Uber Driver's Daughter; Girl's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral

Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal is rapidly becoming one of the most recognized players in the circuit, having garnered a considerable fan following. In a video that surfaced on social media recently, the teenage prodigy shared a video message for a young fan on the request of an Uber driver.

The incident reportedly took place last week when Yamal decided to take an Uber for a trip. With the driver realizing that Yamal was sitting at the back of the seat, he requested him to record a message for his daughter, who happens to be the Spainard's massive fan. The 17-year-old was happy to do it as the video of it is below:

MD | لامين يسافر في سيارة أجرة ويطلب منه السائق إلقاء التحية على ابنة أخته. يوافق يامال عن طيب خاطر ويرسل لها أطيب تمنياته pic.twitter.com/cB9yQSucJc — FCB World (@forcabarca_ar) September 23, 2024

The girl's reaction was equally priceless as his little brother was also shown in the video

Lamine Yamal was part of Spain's squad that lifted the Euro Cup in 2024:

Yamal was notably part of Spain's Euro 2024-winning squad as they beat England 2-1 in a tight final. The 17-year-old, who scored a solitary goal and made multiple assists, earned the award for the Best Young Player. At 17, Yamal became the youngest to feature in a in a men’s World Cup, European Championship or Copa América final.

"This is the best (birthday) present I could have, it’s a dream," Yamal had said after Spain's Euro Cup win.