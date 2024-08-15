Spain Football Star Lamine Yamal's Father Stabbed By Group Of Men In Car Park; Condition Stable: Reports

Spain young football star Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui , was reportedly stabbed by a group of men in the car park in Catalonia's Mataro on Thursday, August 15.

As per the report by the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Mounir Nasraoui was walking out with his dog when he had a heated argument with a group of men, who later came back to attack him in the park, quoting the official sources.

Lamine Yamal's father suffered multiple wounds from the attack and was immediately admitted to Can Ruti Hospital for the medical treatment. Despite multiple stab wounds, Mounir Nasraoui was reportedly stable and considered out of danger, as per the sources from Lamine Yamal's family.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 19:10 EMT in the Rocafonda neighbourhood, where Yamal grew up. The attack on Mounir Nasraoui has shocked the local residents as well as the family of Lamine Yamal.

As per the reports suggested, the arrests have already been made by the Spanish police. The law enforcement officials have apprehended four suspects in connection with the stab incident against Lamine Yamal's father Mounir Nasraoui.

Three suspects have been detained and are currently custody for questioning at the Mataro police station. The police officials are seriously investigation into the incident and will also take the interview of the victim Mounir Nasraoui in order to gather more information about the horrific events.

Meanwhile, Mounir Nasraoui confirmed that he is stable after receiving treatment for the wounds he suffered from stabbing. Taking to his Instagram, Nasraoui thanked everything for the encouragement.

"Thank you all for your encouragement. I'm better now, a big hug for everyone," Lamine Yamal's father wrote in Spanish.

Lamine Yamal is touted to be the next big in the world of football. The 17-year-old was shot to fame when he became the youngest goal scorer in the history of European Championships at the age of 16 and 57 days, achieving the feat against France led by Kylian Mbappe in the semifinal.

Yamal played a crucial role in helping Spain clinch their fourth Euro title, defeating two-time runners-up England in the final at the Olympiastadion in Germany's capital Berlin.

Lamine Yamal made his international for Spain in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Georgia in 2023. Yamal played 14 matches and scored three goals in his international career thus far. Apart from playing for Spain, Yamal plays for Spanish giant Football Club of Barcelona or FC Barcelona since 2023.